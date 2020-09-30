MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

RM2 opens new hygienic pallet washing facility in Northwest Arkansas

Reusable IoT pallet supplier expands network to serve increased demand for hygienic pallets

By

RM2, the company which helped usher in the smart pallet revolution by embedding autonomous IoT sensor technology in its logistically-optimized, hygienic BLOCKPal reusable pallets, announced the grand opening of the company’s newest automated pallet wash and sort facility in Rogers, Arkansas. The 4.5 acre facility is RM2’s third automated wash facility and 33rd network location in the U.S., and is strategically located to support key customers’ hygienic pallet needs. The facility, which is operated in partnership with RM2’s logistics partner, Priority Global Express Inc., has a 1.2 million annual pallet washing capacity and will create up to 45 jobs in Northwest Arkansas.

“Not only will the facility double RM2’s wash capacity in the region,” commented Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2, “but also it is the latest in ‘smart connected’ facilities that leverage ELIoT, RM2’s cloud-based supply chain intelligence platform, to provide end-to-end supply chain visibility to our customers.”

Perishable supply chains are increasingly demanding IoT-enabled, hygienic, non-wood pooled block pallet solutions with reliably consistent quality. By embedding the Company’s unique autonomous sensor technology in its non-porous, washable reusable pallets, RM2 is meeting these demands for high-volume food producers and retailers nationwide. At each of RM2’s growing number of cleaning facilities, BLOCKPal pallets are washed in standardized machines in an automated two-step process which ensures consistent cleaning and drying of the pallets. After the wash process is complete, pallets are swabbed to confirm acceptable ATP readings.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Packaging
Pallets
RM2
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources