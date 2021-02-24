MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Robotics company Berkshire Grey announces combination with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

Merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company or "SPAC" will lead to a publicly listed robotics and automation solutions company, and is expected to provide up to $413 million in cash proceeds

By

Berkshire Grey (BG), a developer of integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishment, and logistics, has entered into a definitive agreement with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. (RAAC), a special purpose acquisition company, to create a leading publicly listed robotics and automation solutions company.

Founded in 2013 by the current CEO Tom Wagner, Ph.D., the former chief technology officer at iRobot, BG is a pure-play robotics company offering fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate business operations in warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. The company’s solutions help retailers and logistics companies meet the exponential growth of e-commerce and ever-increasing consumer demands.

BG’s offerings bring together proprietary AI with differentiated hardware to create robotic picking systems and multiple types of robotic mobility systems, which are combined in an orchestrated fashion to drive operational efficiencies. Differentiated hardware includes full robots, sensing systems, gripping systems and machine vision systems. Operational efficiencies achieved by BG customers typically result in a return on their investment in as little as two to three years, according to the company. BG intends to grow its commercial organization to meet increasing demand for its services, deepen its relationships in key industry sectors, and build out new, value-added services.

John Delaney, the Chief Executive Officer of RAAC, will remain on the Board of Directors of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

“Berkshire Grey was founded to help our customers compete even more favorably in the rapidly evolving worlds of retail and logistics,” said Tom Wagner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BG. “Consumer expectations have changed, putting more pressure on supply chain operations to get the right goods to the right places at the right times, as efficiently as possible. Over the last 12 months the pandemic amplified the already high pressure to transform, so today it is no longer a question of if companies might transform but how quickly. We are incredibly excited about this transaction, which will enable Berkshire Grey to accelerate growth and provide new and existing customers with our leading robotics solutions,” Wagner concluded.

“Today’s consumers expect a better selection of goods, at lower prices, with shipping that is immediate,” said John Delaney, the Chief Executive Officer of RAAC. “In our judgment, Berkshire Grey’s best-in-class technology and uniquely integrated solutions provide a critical pathway for companies to adapt to these changing needs. The Company’s strong relationships with an installed base of blue-chip clients is a testament to its ability to deliver tangible and measurable results that empower companies to compete even more effectively. Steve Case and I are honored to partner with Tom and the rest of Berkshire Grey’s talented team and investors to realize this singular opportunity to revolutionize how businesses operate. I look forward to joining their Board of Directors.”

The transaction is expected to provide up to $413 million in cash proceeds, including a fully committed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $165 million, with current BG shareholders Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Canaan Partners and SoftBank Group Corp. rolling 100% of their equity into the combined company. The PIPE is anchored by Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital, Hedosophia and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

At closing, BG expects to have approximately $507 million cash, which will be used to fund operations and support new and existing growth initiatives, and no debt on its balance sheet. All references to available cash from the trust account and retained transaction proceeds are subject to any redemptions by the public shareholders of RAAC and payment of transaction expenses. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by RAAC’s Board of Directors and BG’s Board of Directors, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to approval by RAAC’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Wagner spoke with Modern about the agreement announcement with RAAC, and explains the move has three main areas of benefit: additional financial strength; a means of bringing BG forward as a public company; and additional expertise on the board from RAAC.

“When it comes to the financial aspects, this [agreement] is a great thing for us,” said Wagner. “It enables us to deliver more for current and for new customers.”

Some of added resources will go into further market expansion into geographies including Europe and Asia Pacific regions, where BG is already present, but wants to expand further, said Wagner. The funding influx will also help provide resources needed for BG’s growing robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) option, as well as more generally, add people with skills in software, robotics design and manufacturing, and research and development, as well as needed roles in areas like support and services.

“This investment means that we can add features and capabilities to existing solutions and existing robots, and it also means that we can develop more new technology, some of which will come forward as additional features [for existing solutions], and some which will come forward as new solutions,” said Wagner.

In terms of being able to offer more value-added services, Wagner said the business combination with RAAC will give BG more resources to put into options like running robotics solutions on behalf of customers, as well as more resources to grow maintenance services. Wagner added that the “jury is still out” on whether most end-user companies want a robotics vendor to run robotics solutions for them, but that the added finances will help BG expand on such services should demand for them take off.

Wagner explained the BG has several types of robotics products, such as picking arms and picking robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and mobile robotic shuttles for transport, as well as software to orchestrate robotics with, so it has always taken a wholistic approach to solutions. “The underlying technologies are complicated, so what we do is to offer customers a solution which incorporates picking, incorporates mobility, and then orchestrates all of that,” he said.

As for going public, Wagner said it adds financial strength and better long-term access to capital markets, while also instilling confidence in BG’s independence. “Our goal has always been to be a publicly traded, standalone company,” he said. “This helps our customers to understand that we are independent, and we are going to be independent. Otherwise, when it comes to technology companies, people can be fearful of acquisitions that might take technology off the table for them. So for us, being public is partly about independence, and partly about finances.”

BG had $35 million in revenue last year, and expects to generate $59 million in revenue in 2021. Another figure the company is sharing is that since its inception, its order total is $114 million.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Inside the Parts Town Fulfillment Center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources