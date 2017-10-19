Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think

Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.

By · March 26, 2018

Don’t look now, but robotics are being applied inside our warehouse, distribution center and fulfillment operations around the U.S.— and it may already be happening inside your facility. In fact, recent research from IDC finds that global spending on robotics and related services will more than double by 2020, growing from $91.5 billion in 2016 to more than $188 billion in 2020.

In this Special Digital Edition, our editorial staff has picked out some of Modern’s best robotics coverage from over the last year. We take a snapshot of the current materials handling and logistics robotics market; dig into why early adopters are interested in robotics today and how the technology is evolving; and we’ll share case study examples that illustrate how early adopters are putting different robotic technologies to work in their facilities.

Through this coverage, Modern readers will better understand that robots are indeed reliable, productive and cost effective in the right application.

Inside this issue…

  • The robots are ready for work
  • Robotics piece picking hits tipping point
  • Adabtability as king
  • Goods-to-person technologies evolve and expand
  • The future of retail distribution
  • AGV’s: Predictably flexible
  • Navigation gets a reboot for automatic vehicles
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
