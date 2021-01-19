Rockwell Automation acquires CMMS vendor Fiix Inc.

Rockwell Automation, a global provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, has completed the acquisition of Fiix Inc., a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) vendor based in Toronto whose software uses artificial intelligence.

Fiix’s cloud-native software helps companies to schedule, organize and track equipment maintenance. It connects to business systems and drives data-driven decisions. The addition of Fiix advances Rockwell Automation’s software strategy and enhances capabilities in the company’s Lifecycle Services business, which provides a full range of industrial automation services to help customers maximize the value of their production assets, systems, plants, and processes. Additionally, it underscores Rockwell Automation’s focus on helping customers be more sustainable. Through a CMMS, businesses can operate more efficiently by reducing waste and energy use.

Fiix will be reported as part of Rockwell Automation’s Software & Control operating segment.

Rockwell announced its intent to acquire Fiix in November 2020 and the transaction closed in December 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



