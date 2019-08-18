MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Rockwell Automation announced as Founding Member of ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance

Global Cybersecurity Alliance created to advance cybersecurity readiness and awareness in manufacturing and critical infrastructure

By

Latest Material Handling News

Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
More Automation

Production facilities can contain thousands of technologies from different vendors. Cybersecurity threats only need to exploit one of them to steal trade secrets, stop production or even harm workers. To better secure today’s complex and often vulnerable production operations, the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance recently announced Rockwell Automation as a founding member.

The alliance is a coalition of industry, government agencies and others working to help secure industrial operations. Some of its objectives include:
—Accelerating the expansion and use of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards
—Developing a skilled and cyber-aware workforce
—Optimizing compliance and prevention initiatives

“We need to work together as an industry, because an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” said Megan Samford, Director of Product Security, Rockwell Automation. “Working with partners and competitors alike, we can develop common solutions to better secure operations. And we can address issues like skills shortages that directly impact security. We also strongly encourage our customers to join us in this effort. Because it’s their operations that we’re working to protect, and it’s their voices we most want to hear.”

“Cybersecurity is critical to digital transformation. It’s critical not only for the protection of information and intellectual property but also for the protection of physical assets, the environment and worker safety. Our engagement with the Global Cybersecurity Alliance will be another important step in our efforts to help customers identify and mitigate risks,” said Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret.

ISA developed ISA/IEC 62443, the world’s only consensus-based cybersecurity standards for automation and control system applications. Rockwell Automation has earned ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 certification for its Security Development Lifecycle, which it uses to design security into the lifecycle of its products. The company also recently introduced the first industrial controller to obtain ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 certification.

The International Society of Automation ([url=http://www.isa.org]http://www.isa.org[/url]) is a nonprofit professional association that sets the standard for those who apply engineering and technology to improve the management, safety, and cybersecurity of modern automation and control systems used across industry and critical infrastructure. Founded in 1945, ISA develops widely used global standards; certifies industry professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its 40,000 members and 400,000 customers around the world.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
International Society of Automation
Rockwell Automation
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources