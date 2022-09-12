RS Group introduces RS Integrated Supply, consolidating IESA and Synovos brands

RS Group plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply.

Previously trading as two separate brands - IESA and Synovos - the transition to RS Integrated Supply marks the first step in the Group’s transition to consolidate its operating brands under one strong, unified RS identity, delivering global efficiency, sustainable value, and scalability to its stakeholders, the company stated.

RS Integrated Supply provides outsourced storeroom management and procurement services that drive sustainable productivity and reliability for MRO supply chains. Through its global operation, RS Integrated Supply serves multi-site industrial organizations across North America, the UK, Europe and other global markets. The business has offices in Warrington, UK, and Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Procurement and storeroom solutions are built on advanced proprietary digital platforms that consolidate information and drive improvements, according to RS Integrated Supply. Standardized technology, platform integration and streamlined services improve accessibility and efficiency, ensuring consistent quality across global organizations. The platforms deliver predictive intelligence in addition to historical data, with reporting and insight provided through data collection, cleansing and standardization. Operational excellence, sustainability and continuous improvement are built into all processes and services, optimizing the end-to-end supply chain and the relationship between maintenance data, inventory, purchasing and consumption patterns, the company added.

“Our transition to RS Integrated Supply brings the combined value of the IESA and Synovos MRO solutions to organizations around the world,” commented Debbie Bowring, President, RS Integrated Supply. “As one global brand, our digitally enabled procurement and storeroom solutions and engineering skills provide unmatched reliability, consolidation, standardization and total cost efficiencies across the supply chain.”



