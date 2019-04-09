Ruggedized, portable thermal bar code printers at Toshiba

In Booth S1926, the Toshiba America Business Solutions team demonstrated a full line of ruggedized, portable and industrial thermal bar code printers engineered to deliver a low total cost of ownership, said Bill Melo, chief marketing executive.

“Our high-speed industrial B-EX6 printers, which deliver up to 6-inch labels, are ideal for virtually any labeling application in manufacturing, supply chain or logistics,” he added, noting that the printers’ feature technology minimizes ribbon consumption and reduces waste. “The B-EX6-T1 models can be used with a large-capacity ribbon—up to 2,625 feet or 800 meters long—lessening the need for frequent media replacement.”

Toshiba backs the B-EX6 printheads with a 3-million linear inch warranty, which Melo noted as being about three times greater than the industry average: “These are just a few ways our printers provide extraordinary performance and value.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



