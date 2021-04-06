Sarcos Robotics to merge with Rotor Acquisition Corp., will go public

Sarcos Robotics, a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that it will become publicly listed through a merger transaction with Rotor Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

Upon closing, the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC. The transaction represents an enterprise value of $1.3 billion for the combined company, plus a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the combined company’s future share trading price.

Sarcos is developing mobile, highly dexterous robotic systems designed for dynamic or unstructured environments. With a focus on augmenting humans for non-repetitive tasks where human decision making is essential, Sarcos’ robotic solutions are designed to enhance individual productivity, making physically demanding jobs safer and more accessible to more people, alleviating skilled worker shortages, and reducing the economic and social impact of occupational injuries, while also equalizing job opportunities for tasks that previously required significant strength and stamina, according to the company.

Leveraging more than 30years of development efforts and its robust patent portfolio, Sarcos expects to commercially release its Guardian XO full-body wearable industrial exoskeleton robot in mid-2022, followed later in the year by its Guardian XT highly dexterous force feedback industrial teleoperated robot. These robots are expected to join the company’s multi-purpose inspection robot in its commercial lineup, with the aim of delivering a full suite of robots capable of performing physically demanding work that requires human-like skill, dexterity, and range of motion.

With end-market product applications including the aerospace, automotive, logistics, defense, maritime, oil and gas, power and utilities, construction, and manufacturing industries. Sarcos intends to deploy its robot fleet primarily through a Robotics as-a-Service (RaaS) solution, which it expects will accelerate the adoption of its products by offering a scalable source of labor augmentation to support its customers. The Company has strong engagement and support from key strategic partners and potential customers, including several Fortune 100 companies.

“Sarcos is building advanced mobile industrial robotic solutions that will advance the future of the workforce,” said Ben Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sarcos. “We have a strong foundation and a clear road map to launch our next-generation highly dexterous mobile industrial robotic systems that are intended to increase productivity, save lives, and reduce injuries. Our transaction with Rotor accelerates our access to resources that will facilitate our broad product launch and enable us to execute potential bolt-on acquisitions to fortify our platform and enhance our capabilities. Rotor brings significant experience in the industrial and consumer sectors and a shared vision for the future of robotics and the workforce.”



“In January of last year, we were proud to announce our partnership with Sarcos Robotics to bring its cutting-edge products to our frontline teams,” remarked Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Air Lines. “It was remarkable to have Sarcos’ Guardian XO industrial exoskeleton join me on stage at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show for its first public demonstration. Delta’s employees are the key ingredient to our success, and we are committed to reducing on-the-job injuries as well as fostering workforce diversity and improving worker longevity for a healthier and safer team. My enthusiasm for Sarcos’ potential has only grown since then as we continue to work closely with Sarcos to turn our everyday heroes into superheroes, making their jobs safer and easier than ever.”

Upon completion of the transaction, Sarcos expects to have up to $496 million in cash, before expenses and assuming no Rotor shareholder redemptions, to fund growth initiatives and enhance shareholder value, including:

Completing the commercialization and launch of its Guardian XO and XT products;

Ramping up production to drive scale and growth;

Increasing its capabilities through bolt-on acquisitions; and

Developing the company’s AI platform to enhance the value proposition of its core products.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Sarcos and Rotor. Rotor’s Board of Directors acted upon the unanimous recommendation of a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors of Rotor. The Special Committee has obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor engaged by the Special Committee. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, the approval of Rotor’s stockholders and a minimum cash balance comprised of funds in trust and proceeds from the PIPE of not less than $200 million.





