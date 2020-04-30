SATO joins RAIN RFID Alliance

SATO Holdings Corporation has joined the RAIN RFID Alliance. SATO brings to the alliance its wide industry knowledge and technical expertise in auto-ID solutions integration that are Powered On Site.

The RAIN RFID alliance aims for the advancement of IoT technologies, with specific focus on promotion of the UHF RFID standard (ISO/IEC 18000-63 and GS1’s EPC “Gen2”) through the testing, support and education of service providers and end users. SATO joins the global forum of over 160 members seeking to accelerate the adoption of passive UHF RFID.

Some ways SATO RAIN RFID solutions can improve operations include supply chain management for apparel and retail logistics, tracking of electronic parts at the factory, and replenishment of orthopedic loaner sets in hospitals for surgeries.



SATO has developed a fully polyethylene-terephthalate (PET) free inlay and tag design to provide an even more environmentally friendly option for businesses looking to reduce plastic waste from their supply chains.



“RAIN RFID is a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the Internet, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate, and engage each item,” explained Steve Halliday, president of the RAIN RFID Alliance. “The Alliance is very pleased to welcome SATO and we look forward to working with the company and the expertise they bring to the Alliance.”



“With expertise in systems integration, manufacture of RFID printers and the antenna, tag and inlay design and production process itself, SATO aims to be a total solution provider in the RFID business while securing a higher profile in the industry. Especially with RAIN RFID, we rely on our valued partners to bridge the gaps to provide comprehensive auto-ID solutions that excite and delight customers,” said Noriyasu Yamada, Executive Officer and Chief Alliance Officer at SATO Holdings Corporation.



