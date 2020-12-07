MMH    Topics 

Savoye announces global partnership with Scott

Savoye, an ASRS provider, launches partnership with Scott Technology Ltd, an automation and robotics solutions provider

By

Latest Material Handling News

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More News

Savoye, one of the world’s leading high-speed storage and retrieval system (ASRS) providers, has announced the signing of a global partnership with New Zealand-based Scott Technology Limited, an automation and robotics solutions provider.

The relationship will allow Scott to expand its material handling and logistics systems to include the critical component of automated carton storage and retrieval technology. This will integrate with Scott’s own conveying, sorting and palletizing applications and enables the company to offer an end-to-end solution.

Savoye Director for Partnerships Hervé Aubert, said: “Savoye is very pleased to enter into this global partnership with Scott which will enable the integration of Savoye’s X-PTS shuttle solution in a market sector where Scott is a strong and renowned player. The combination of Scott’s experience in end-of-line solutions with Savoye’s shuttle based X-PTS storage solution will enable Scott to propose a comprehensive solution for food applications.”

The material handling and logistics business is already an important part of the Scott global group, said Scott CEO John Kippenberger. “This has largely been focused on Europe given the successful legacy of the Alvey business which Scott acquired in 2018,” Kippenberger said. “We are excited about taking this existing carton handling and palletizing technology to meat processors, general frozen food manufacturers in several global markets – most notably the United States - and believe the addition of the Savoye technology serves to strengthen this offer.”

The partnership will expand the global reach and harness the natural strengths of both companies. Scott and Savoye have extensive networks of global customers, facilities in multiple countries and a combined history of over 160 years in business.

Both companies have focused efforts on opportunities within the U.S. market, and see the strategic alignment as helpful to furthering these.

Savoye North America Director Paul Deveikis, said: “We’re glad to enter this partnership where Scott’s and Savoye’s U.S. teams will develop a common solution for U.S. food companies. Savoye North America will be able to accompany and support Scott through our shuttle manufacturing facilities (Aurora Illinois) and integration teams based in the U.S.”.

Scott and Savoye are already well advanced on two large project opportunities, one in Australasia and the other in the United States.


Article Topics

News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automation
Savoye
Scott Technology Ltd.
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources