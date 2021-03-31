MMH    Topics 

SCApath and Spinnaker combine to provide a broader set of consulting services

Supply chain consulting firms join together as Spinnaker SCA

By

SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC today announced the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations, alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth.

Spinnaker, focused on supply chain strategy and planning and SCApath, focused on supply chain execution and omnichannel fulfillment, provide a complementary set of services that, combined, will help customers address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities, according to the combined company. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm.

The combination of the two organizations, supported by Black Lake Capital, LLC and Source Capital, LLC, comes amid a time of strong demand and growth for supply chain consulting, analytics, technology, and business process outsourcing services as companies recognize the criticality of strong planning and execution capabilities to drive growth, react to market disruptions, service customers, and enhance bottom line profitability.

“Today marks a significant and exciting step forward for SCApath as we join with Spinnaker expanding our combined portfolio of services designed to create value for our clients,” says Evan McCaig, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnaker SCA. “Our now combined 50 years of expertise includes supply chain design and strategy, planning, omni-channel, distribution and logistics management, and change management. We have seen dramatic shifts over the last decade in the supply chain industry - and particularly in 2020 - that signal we are now front and center in driving growth, resilience, and measurable value for our client organizations. This is the perfect time for our two organizations to come together to create a powerhouse in delivering supply chain excellence. It’s been incredibly rewarding to be a part of our client’s success and we look forward to further expanding our partnerships.”

Both SCApath and Spinnaker form long-term strategic partnerships with customers providing both business and technology expertise and services. The combination of the companies’ service offerings also spans a broader offering of key supply chain technologies.

“Spinnaker has focused on developing deep expertise in supply chain strategy and supply chain planning over our 20-year history, works with most leading planning technologies, and has worked with over 200 companies to improve their capabilities and deliver results,” said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Officer of Spinnaker SCA. “The combination of Spinnaker and SCApath brings together two organizations with similar business and IT leadership clientele as well as similar philosophies for how we work to make our customers successful - but different and complementary areas of supply chain expertise. The combination provides an exciting opportunity to do much more to help our customers as well as grow the combined organization.”

Further information on the merger can be found here.


