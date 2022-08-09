Schneider Electric, Third Wave Automation, and Daifuku Wynright join TRG

The Robotics Group (TRG) Industry Group of MHI announced the recent approval of Schneider Electric, Third Wave Automation, and Daifuku Wynright’s application to join TRG at the 2022 Spring Meetings held May 3, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.

TRG members are leading manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and component suppliers of robotic solutions designed specifically for warehousing and distribution applications. TRG member companies meet regularly to identify methods of promoting adoption of robotic and automated solutions in material handling applications. We identify barriers to adoption and understand the voice of the customer while creating opportunities to encourage the transition of automated technologies to promote supply chain efficiency.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about TRG, please visit mhi.org/robotics.



