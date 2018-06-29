Scott Group acquires Transbotics

MMH Staff

June 29, 2018

The Scott Group has announced the recent acquisition of Transbotics, an automated guided vehicle (AGV) manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Since 1982,Transbotics has specialized in the design, installation and support of AGVs and automated guided carts (AGCs), including custom engineered vehicles to provide material handling solutions for production and warehouse facilities.

This acquisition provides the Scott Group with greater presence in the U.S, which is intended to strengthen its offering and services to existing RobotWorx, Rocklabs and Scott customers.

It will also provide a platform to launch Scott’s existing materials handling and logistics products into the North American market, giving them a complete end-to-end offering for the overall production process from raw material receipt to final distribution.

Transbotics provides unique automation solutions to a variety of industries, including automotive and tier one suppliers, primary metals, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, plastics and paper and allied products. Transbotics’ automation solutions serve Fortune 500 companies, warehousing and other manufacturing companies.