Sealed Air to acquire Automated Packaging Systems

Sealed Air Corporation today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (APS), a leading manufacturer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems, for a purchase price of $510 million on a cash and debt free basis.

APS provides full flexible packaging systems, including industry leading equipment, sustainable materials and technical services. Known for inventing Autobag bagging machines and pre-opened bags on a roll, APS also offers three recycled film solutions under the EarthAware brand.

Founded in 1962 with headquarters in Streetsboro, Ohio, APS employs more than 1,200 people, serves customers in over 60 countries and operates seven manufacturing sites in the U.S. and U.K. In 2018, APS generated $290 million in sales, an increase of approximately 10% year-over-year.

“Automated Packaging Systems is a market leader with unique and innovative solutions, complete with automated equipment, materials and services,” said Ted Doheny, Sealed Air President and CEO. “The addition of APS is well aligned with our Reinvent SEE goal of doubling our innovation rate over the next five years. This transaction expands the breadth of our automated solutions and sustainable packaging offerings, giving us access to growth opportunities in the markets we serve.”

“We look forward to working with the talented employees of APS. Their culture of operational excellence, creative collaboration and innovation built over 57 years is recognized and shared by Sealed Air,” continued Doheny. “We are confident that the APS business will thrive as part of our platform, given our global reach, distribution network and supply chain operations.”



