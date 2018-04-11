Seegrid Announces 1 Million Accident-Free Miles for its Self-Driving Vehicles
Having now traveled the equivalent of 40 times around the earth, Seegrid’s vision-guided vehicles (VGVs) have logged more infrastructure-free miles at customer sites than any other infrastructure-free AGV company.
Jeff Christensen, VP of Product Development
Seegrid in the NewsSeegrid Announces 1 Million Accident-Free Miles for its Self-Driving Vehicles General Motors increases manufacturing productivity with automated vehicles Seegrid partners with Bell and Howell to expand service support for self-driving industrial vehicles See inside Whirlpool’s lineside delivery with mobile robots Vehicles simplify Whirlpool’s parts delivery process More Seegrid News
Warehouse ResourceCase Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
Seegrid (Booth #B1424), a leading provider of connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling, announced that its self-driving vehicles have reached 1 million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.
Having now traveled the equivalent of 40 times around the earth, Seegrid’s vision-guided vehicles (VGVs) have logged more infrastructure-free miles at customer sites than any other infrastructure-free AGV company.
According to OSHA, someone dies every three days in a forklift accident in the U.S., and each year 34,900 serious injuries occur, making worker safety a massive factor in any factory or warehouse setting. “As the first and only company to hit this 1 million accident-free mile mark,” said Jeff Christensen, VP of product development, “Seegrid’s intelligent VGVs are leading the industry not just in productivity but also in safety.”
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAGVs · Modex · Seegrid · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue