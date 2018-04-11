Seegrid Announces 1 Million Accident-Free Miles for its Self-Driving Vehicles

Bridget McCrea, Editor

Seegrid (Booth #B1424), a leading provider of connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling, announced that its self-driving vehicles have reached 1 million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.

Having now traveled the equivalent of 40 times around the earth, Seegrid’s vision-guided vehicles (VGVs) have logged more infrastructure-free miles at customer sites than any other infrastructure-free AGV company.

According to OSHA, someone dies every three days in a forklift accident in the U.S., and each year 34,900 serious injuries occur, making worker safety a massive factor in any factory or warehouse setting. “As the first and only company to hit this 1 million accident-free mile mark,” said Jeff Christensen, VP of product development, “Seegrid’s intelligent VGVs are leading the industry not just in productivity but also in safety.”