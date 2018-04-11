Seegrid Announces 1 Million Accident-Free Miles for its Self-Driving Vehicles

Having now traveled the equivalent of 40 times around the earth, Seegrid’s vision-guided vehicles (VGVs) have logged more infrastructure-free miles at customer sites than any other infrastructure-free AGV company.

<p>Jeff Christensen, VP of Product Development</p>

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
Seegrid (Booth #B1424), a leading provider of connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling, announced that its self-driving vehicles have reached 1 million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.

According to OSHA, someone dies every three days in a forklift accident in the U.S., and each year 34,900 serious injuries occur, making worker safety a massive factor in any factory or warehouse setting. “As the first and only company to hit this 1 million accident-free mile mark,” said Jeff Christensen, VP of product development, “Seegrid’s intelligent VGVs are leading the industry not just in productivity but also in safety.”

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla.

