Seegrid announces new auto-charging self-driving vehicle for materials handling

Seegrid (Booth 10012), a leader in infrastructure-free, self-driving vehicles for materials handling, today announced the launch of GT10 Series 7 Plus, the first vision guided vehicle (VGV) to feature auto-charge integration and an enhanced sensing technology, further advancing automated material movement for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce companies.

The newest addition to the Seegrid product offering, the GT10 Series 7 Plus automated tow tractor features a shorter mast structure to accommodate facilities with height restrictions, comes standard with auto-hitch capabilities, and features reverse sensing for added functionality.

It also boasts auto-charge technology which allows the customer to automate the VGV battery charging process. The new auto-charge functionality is integrated into Seegrid Supervisor, the company’s fleet management software, which monitors the vehicle battery levels, automatically sends vehicles to charging stations, and schedules vehicles to return to production once a full charge is reached.

“The GT10 Series 7 Plus closes the automation loop by providing an end-to-end solution with charging in-between jobs, removing the need for human assistance to complete the repetitive and hazardous task of battery maintenance,” said Jeff Christensen, Seegrid’s vice president of product. “This not only allows for safer work environments, but it also provides a more consistent throughput for a rapid return on investment for our customers.”

Seegrid vehicles are designed to provide maximum reliability and flexibility in dynamic environments by using the industry-proven vision technology. Every vehicle features ten cameras which collect and interpret thousands of data points every second to create a 3D map of its environment – the most robust navigation system in the industry. Already the most reliable navigation in dynamic environments, this new advancement provides better maneuverability and visibility in tight spaces, while turning, and when moving backwards for increased customer throughput.


