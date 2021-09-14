Semi-Automated Options That Will Take Your DC To The Next Level

Date/Time Thursday, September 30, 2021 2:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists Jacqueline Terrell, VP, Marketing and Sales, REB Storage Systems International Thursday, September 30, 2021 2:00PMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless MediaJacqueline Terrell, VP, Marketing and Sales, REB Storage Systems International

If you’d like to take your current storage operation to the next level, but don’t feel you’re ready for full automation quite yet, consider attending this presentation. You’ll gain insight into semi-automated options that are typically less of an investment but can provide major operational improvements.

Semi-automated options are those that include steps taken by both machine and employees. The semi-automated solution is meant to expediate the processes taken by employees, reduce employee errors, and increase DC safety.

In this webinar, you’ll learn five semi-automated options that can help bring your DC to the next level:

Voice Picking

Pallet runner

Vertical lift module (VLM)

Pick-to-light and put-to-light

Conveyors

