SencorpWhite and Minerva Associates announce a strategic merger

MMH Staff

September 1, 2018

SencorpWhite has announced the acquisition of Minerva Associates, a strategic merger designed to expand SencorpWhite’s complete warehouse logistics system solutions for the global market.

Since 1947, SencorpWhite’s automated storage and retrieval systems have been a leader in the North American market. With Minerva’s unique software design features and SencorpWhite’s expertise in material handling equipment, this merger provides the supply chain industry with a wide range of warehouse automation products and support services.

Minerva Associates, based in San Diego, Calif., has provided warehouse management, warehouse control, and asset management system software since 1987. Serving a base of regional distributors to Fortune 500 customers, Minerva’s WMS, WCS, and AMS products are field-proven in distribution, manufacturing and 3PL billing and order management.

This merger complements SencorpWhite’s inventory storage and retrieval products and extensive field-service options. It strengthens SencorpWhite’s expanding software resources and allows the SencorpWhite family to offer comprehensive, turn-key hardware and software solutions that improve accuracy and efficiency, and satisfy unique customer needs with increased configuration choices. This acquisition further strengthens the company’s overall value proposition in the market following the 2017 acquisition of Intek warehouse software and a partnership with ICAM for vertical lift modules.

“We are excited to be a part of this strategic merger,” said Lisa Minerd who will remain Minerva’s president. “SencorpWhite shares our dedication to provide customers with the highest level of service, and comprehensive system solutions that improve the customer’s bottom line.”

“Our strategy is to be a great solutions company, and Minerva reinforces our position as a world-class provider of complete solutions for warehouse and storage automation,” said Frank Doyle, CEO of Connell Limited Partnership and chairman of its subsidiary SencorpWhite.

“Minerva has a 31-year track record of providing great solutions to some of the world’s most recognizable companies, including large manufacturers and tech companies. This acquisition adds to our recently acquired Intek software bench strength multiple times over, and together we offer customers the strongest and most experienced WMS people in the business,” said Stan McLean, Intek’s vice president of system sales and implementation.