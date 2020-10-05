MMH    Topics 

September Services PMI remains on growth track, says ISM

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More News

Economic activity in the services sector grew for the fourth straight month in September, according to the Services ISM Report on Business (formerly the Non-Manufacturing Report on Business), which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management.

The report’s key indicator—the Services PMI (formerly the Non-Manufacturing PMI)—inched up 0.9%, to 57.8 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth is occurring), in September. This followed a 1.2% August decline and a 1% gain in July.

The September Services PMI is 4% above the 12-month average of 53.8, with the highest reading over that span being July’s 58.1 reading and the lowest being April’s 41.8. Services sector growth has seen gains in 126 of the last 128 months, with the exception of May and June of this year.

ISM reported that 16 of the 18 non-manufacturing sectors it tracks saw gains in September.

The report’s equally weighted sub indexes that directly factor into the NMI were mixed in September, including:
- business activity/production up 0.6%, to 63.0 growing, at a faster rate, for the fourth straight month, with 16 sectors reporting growth for the month;
-new orders were up 4.7%, to 61.5, growing at a slower rate, for the fourth straight month, with 14 services sectors growing;
-employment rose 3.9% to 51.8, snapping a six-month stretch of declines, with the report noting that speaks to companies calling back furloughed employees and hiring to meet increased demand; and
-supplier deliveries, at 54.9 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates contraction), slowing at a slower rate for the 16th consecutive month

Other notable metrics in the report included: a 3% gain in inventories, to 48.8, up for the second straight month; a 5.2% decrease in prices, to 59.0, increasing at a slower rate for the sixth consecutive month; and backlog of orders, at 50.1, down 6.5%, growing, at a slower rates, for the fourth consecutive month.

Comments in the report submitted by ISM member respondents continued to reflect the ongoing challenges being presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while business conditions are seeing some gains.

“Business has been fairly stable over the summer; however, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as we move into fall and winter [and] how our sales volume will be,” said an Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting respondent.

And a Professional, Scientific & Technical services respondent said: “Customer confidence creeping back as a belief in the end, or perhaps taming, of COVID-19 increases; however, it comes with a high degree of caution regarding uncertainty in the marketplace and a reluctance to commit. Exploratory conversations are increasing, but hard orders are not.”

In an interview, Tony Nieves, Chair of the ISM’s Services Business Survey Committee, said that while the services sector is not at pre-pandemic levels, growth is still occurring.

“As businesses start to reopen, there are many variables in play that could affect things down the road,” he said. “Weather is one, with many restaurants and food services providers utilizing outdoor dining. That will not be feasible, as we get into these cold weather months. The state of Florida has opened up and California has opened up salons and personal care services over the last couple of weeks. Things are definitely opening up, just not at pre-pandemic levels. We are definitely going to need another stimulus package…both parties are in agreement that they need to help the individual, as well as small business.”

As for the Services index, Nieves said employment had a nice uptick, with jobs being added, while remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

“The key thing when looking at the key four [metrics] in the composite index, the one that was keeping it up—supplier deliveries—has come down and is still slowing,” he said. “Can you imagine if deliveries were to slow at previous levels? The composite would be even higher, but we are running into capacity issues and logistics issues. With business activity seeing increases, it is starting to clog up supply chains, even though it is not reflected in backlog of orders [down 6.5%, to 50.1, in September], it is still growing month-over-month. Things are heading in the right direction. We have to keep businesses afloat and make sure there are fewer business fatalities than what we have seen so far. The stimulus is going to be key, because I don’t think the economy can kick start itself on its own.” 

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, Nieves said he expects continued growth, for the services sector, with the caveat that it may not be as strong as what is currently happening, with weather potentially being a factor, if conditions wane.

“Businesses that are still operating are going to continue to grow,” he said. “It is just a matter of at which rate of growth. We will still see this path, so to speak, but maybe not the pace.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
services
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources