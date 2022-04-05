MMH    Topics 

Services sector growth eases in March but is still solid, notes ISM

By

Latest Material Handling News

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More News

Services economy activity continued to show solid momentum in March, according to the most recent edition of the Services ISM Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The reading for the report’s key indicator—the Services PMI (formerly the Non-Manufacturing PMI)—at 58.3 (a reading of 50 or higher signals growth)—headed up 1.8%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 22nd consecutive month, snapping a three-month stretch of sequential declines. Services sector growth has remained intact for 144 of the last 146 months through March, said ISM.

The March Services PMI is 4.0% below the 12-month average of 62.3, with November 2021’s 68.4 and February’s 56.5 representing the high and low points over the last 12 months, respectively.

ISM reported that 17 of the services sectors it tracks saw gains in March, including: Educational Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Utilities; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Information; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Retail Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; Finance & Insurance; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Mining; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The lone sector reporting a decrease was Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting.

The report’s equally weighted subindexes that directly factor into the NMI mostly saw gains in March, including:

  • Business activity/production, at 55.5, increased 0.4%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 22nd consecutive month, with 13 services sectors reporting growth;
  • New orders, at 60.1, increased 4.0%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 22nd consecutive month, with 15 services sectors reporting growth;
  • Employment, at 54.0, increased 5.5%, growing after a month of contraction following seven straight months of growth, with 13 services sectors growing in March; and
  • Supplier deliveries—at 63.4 (a reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries)—were down 0.5% compared to February, slowing, at a faster rate, for the 34th consecutive month

Comments from ISM member panelists included in the report highlighted various issues being seen in the services sector, including: supply chain issues and inflation, among others.

“Supply chain challenges continue at about the same levels as last month. Employment has improved as COVID-19 cases are declining,” said an Accommodation & Food Services respondent. “Restaurant sales have improved since Valentine’s Day, with mask and vaccine verification mandates being dropped.”

A Management of Companies & Support Services respondent said that concerns over inflation and rising energy prices are causing his company to take a cautious approach, especially related to planned capital expenditures.”

Tony Nieves, Chair of ISM’s Management Services Business Survey Committee, said in an interview that the March report can be viewed as a bit of a rebound month.

“It is nice to see employment come back in March, which is a key thing,” he said. “Gains in business activity and new orders are showing there is plenty in the pipeline, which is very nice. Overall, it is a great report, with 17 industries reporting growth. You cannot really knock that.”

While the growth was positive, Nieves noted that there are some lingering headwinds, in the form of inflation, noting that despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, it has not really staved out inflation. Other headwinds he cited included the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, coupled with the uncertainty it continues to create, as it is mostly impacting chemicals and fuel prices. And the decline in China’s PMI (manufacturing activity) is being reflected in the contractions seen in March for imports (down 6.7% to 45.0).

“There is a lot going on,” he said. “We know supply chain [issues] have eased a little bit, and demand is still outpacing supply. “While inventories grew this month (up 0.9% to 51.7) inventory sentiment was off (down 15.1% to 40.2), showing that even though inventories grew month-over-month, it still was not sufficiently matching requirements to business needs.”

While there is optimism about services economy growth, Nieves said a watchful eye is required for the new Omicron-related variant, were it to lead to renewed masking mandates or a lockdown of any kind, as cases are on the rise in Europe but not in the U.S, with the caveat that things can change.

When asked about how the first quarter went overall for the services economy, Nieves said that while it was unrealistic for the Services PMI to remain in the 60s, incremental growth is expected to be in the cards going forward, as opposed to what he called huge spikes.

“I am hoping we don’t have any pullback based on any mitigating situations that may occur over the next few months,” he said. “There is still a lot of uncertainty relating to Russia and Ukraine…and it has some other ramifications that hopefully do not materialize.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Services Economy
Services PMI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources