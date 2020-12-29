MMH    Topics 

Shipwire processes record peak season e-commerce order volumes

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ order management platform sees 43% increase in Cyber Week demand over last year

By

Latest Material Handling News

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More News

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading supply chain management and ecommerce logistics provider, today announced a new record in the volume of holiday orders processed through its Shipwire platform. Shipwire, an ecommerce order and fulfillment management system, saw order volumes increase by 43% over last year during Cyber Week, the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Additionally, holiday sales grew by 29% over 2019 in the extended period from November 22nd through December 6th.

Record ecommerce order volumes have been a theme of 2020, driven in part by the limited access to retail establishments and ongoing shelter in place orders related to the global pandemic. These constraints, combined with existing growth trends in online retail, have contributed to a banner year for the ecommerce industry.

Through strategic operational planning and detailed forecasting, Ingram Micro warehouses shipped record high order volumes, successfully navigating peak demand, the strict enforcement of enhanced health and safety practices including social distancing, and labor shortages. Shipwire processed orders through 21 Ingram Micro warehouses in seven different countries across North America, Europe and Asia, and provided packing labels for orders deploying from more than 700 dropship locations around the world.

“Successful peak season order fulfillment is a challenge in any year, but this year took extraordinary coordination, strategic planning, and accurate forecasting with our clients to ensure we delivered on their expectations. I am extremely proud of our people and our systems, which combined to achieve impressive results,” said Marcelo Wesseler, president of Shipwire and vice president of ecommerce services, Ingram Micro.

In response to the robust increase in global demand for ecommerce logistics solutions in 2020, Shipwire was implemented in seven new warehouse locations this year.


Article Topics

News
Ecommerce
Ingram Micro
Shipwire
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources