Shipwire processes record peak season e-commerce order volumes

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading supply chain management and ecommerce logistics provider, today announced a new record in the volume of holiday orders processed through its Shipwire platform. Shipwire, an ecommerce order and fulfillment management system, saw order volumes increase by 43% over last year during Cyber Week, the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Additionally, holiday sales grew by 29% over 2019 in the extended period from November 22nd through December 6th.

Record ecommerce order volumes have been a theme of 2020, driven in part by the limited access to retail establishments and ongoing shelter in place orders related to the global pandemic. These constraints, combined with existing growth trends in online retail, have contributed to a banner year for the ecommerce industry.

Through strategic operational planning and detailed forecasting, Ingram Micro warehouses shipped record high order volumes, successfully navigating peak demand, the strict enforcement of enhanced health and safety practices including social distancing, and labor shortages. Shipwire processed orders through 21 Ingram Micro warehouses in seven different countries across North America, Europe and Asia, and provided packing labels for orders deploying from more than 700 dropship locations around the world.

“Successful peak season order fulfillment is a challenge in any year, but this year took extraordinary coordination, strategic planning, and accurate forecasting with our clients to ensure we delivered on their expectations. I am extremely proud of our people and our systems, which combined to achieve impressive results,” said Marcelo Wesseler, president of Shipwire and vice president of ecommerce services, Ingram Micro.

In response to the robust increase in global demand for ecommerce logistics solutions in 2020, Shipwire was implemented in seven new warehouse locations this year.



