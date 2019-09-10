MMH    Topics     Warehouse    AGVs

Shopify to acquire 6 River Systems

Acquisition valued at approximately $450 million adds collaborative robotic fleet to the Shopify Fulfillment Network.

By

Shopify, a leading multi-channel commerce platform, has announced an agreement to acquire 6 River Systems, a leading provider of collaborative warehouse fulfillment solutions.

In June, Shopify introduced the Shopify Fulfillment Network, a fulfillment network intended to offer timely deliveries, lower shipping costs, and improve customer experience for merchants and their customers. According to a release, this acquisition is a critical step to accelerate the network’s growth, while 6 River Systems will also continue to build and sell their solution for warehouses.

With the acquisition of 6 River Systems, Shopify will add a team with decades of experience in fulfillment software and robotics, including experienced leaders from Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). Adding 6 River Systems’ cloud-based software and collaborative mobile robots called “Chuck” to the Shopify Fulfillment Network will increase the speed and reliability of warehouse operations, by empowering on-site associates with daily tasks, including inventory replenishment, picking, sorting and packing.

“Shopify is taking on fulfillment the same way we’ve approached other commerce challenges, by bringing together the best technology to help everyone compete,” said Tobi Lütke, CEO of Shopify. “With 6 River Systems, we will bring technology and operational efficiencies to companies of all sizes around the world.”

“By joining Shopify, we’re changing the game of fulfillment. Together, we will help thousands of businesses improve their fulfillment operations, with an easy-to-learn solution that can more than double productivity and improve accuracy,” said Jerome Dubois, co-CEO and co-founder of 6 River Systems.


