Signode Industrial Group to debut new corporate structure and brand at Pack Expo 2019

Signode Industrial Group, the $2.4 billion global Transit Packaging Division of Crown Holdings, will introduce its new brand at Pack Expo (September 23-25, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #2400, Las Vegas, Nev.).

Senior company executives will be on hand to discuss the impact of its new identity and the value creation this initiative is expected to foster across the global supply chain.

With more than 95 manufacturing facilities and 7,000 worldwide employees, Signode Industrial Group is a leading manufacturer of a broad spectrum of packaging consumables, tools, software and equipment that optimize end-of line packaging operations and protect product in transit. Its product portfolio comprises a wide range of trusted brands and products that work together to achieve complete packaging solutions.

“We are looking forward to introducing our new brand identity at Pack Expo,” said Mike Stein, the company’s director of global marketing. “This is the largest show in the packaging industry and it offers us a great platform to share our new direction with many of our key customers and supply chain partners.”

The announcement will underscore and expand on the company’s existing integrated approach. Last year the company gave attendees a glimpse of the process by unveiling a more streamlined business model and grouped several well-known products under key application categories: pack, bundle, unitize, warehouse, and transport.

According to Stein, Signode plans to further unify offerings under a new company brand identity to showcase integrated solutions fit for the global marketplace at this year’s show. The booth will feature more than 30 products on display, incorporating expert packaging solutions for both unitized load and e-commerce applications.

Featured products by category:

E-commerce: Multi-Wall™ (Sus-Pak®, Honeycomb); Reddi-Pac (Reddi-Crate™, Reddi-Flex™, Qwik-Crate™); PDM Foam inserts; Josef Kihlberg Industrial Staplers; Magnus®; Tenax™; BXT3; GripPack™; H. Bohl TVP-600; Little David (LDX-RTB 3.0 Case Sealer, LD3-SB Case Sealer, CF-5 Case Erector)

Unitized loads: Angleboard® (Angleboard®, Cornerboard™, Formaboard™, APX Board™); Plastic Packaging Slip Sheets; MOD-GPX; Down River G-Force®; Allegheny Industrial Associates (AIA) Transmat®; Insulated Transport Products (ITP) (Various insulated transport products); StorFast Warehouse Automation; Octopus Compact; Little David (PackPoint, LD16-A Case Sealer, SP-304 Case Erector, CF-25 Case Erector, LDLA-500 Labeler, Microjet HRP); LOCK N’ POP®; Shippers (Air Bags, Inflators)



