Signode launches new automation solutions

Signode (Booth B2013) is presenting automation advancements such as its Enhanced StorFast ASRS System, an enhanced cart-based system with twice the speed that handles pallets up to 4,400 pounds and environments down to minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Signode team with the Multi FleXL electro stretch hood machine.
Signode is also launching the New Multi FleX1 Electric Stretch Hood Technology, an electrically operated stretch frame and film handling system with a small footprint, as well as the new LDX-RTB 4.0 Semi-Automatic Random Case Sealer, which enables processing of over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.

“The Signode automation portfolio has expanded to include the Simplimatic brand of advanced robotics and vision systems, autonomous mobile robots and a vast line of conveyors,” said Byron J. Paul, group president. Lastly, the BXT3 Plastic Strapping Tool is designed for many strapping applications, including packaged goods with different setting requirements.


