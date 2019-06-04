MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

Sixth Annual National Forklift Safety Day to promote operator training, safe use of forklifts

Industrial Truck Association announces details of NFSD events in Washington, D.C.

By

National Forklift Safety Day serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the importance of operator training and the need for daily equipment checks.

Operator training will be at the forefront of the sixth Annual National Forklift Safety Day. Sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association, the event aims to educate customers, policymakers and the administration on forklift operating safety practices. Industry representatives will join government officials to discuss the need for continued operator training to reduce accidents and downtime, and the importance of daily equipment checks.

This year’s event in Washington D.C. will feature speakers including government officials, safety experts and industry representatives who will articulated the effectiveness of training to support successful safety programs across a broad spectrum of industries.

After completing forklift operator training, operator performance scores improved by 61%, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The critical need for and proven effectiveness of training will be one of the key messages at the sixth annual National Forklift Safety Day, held by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA).

WHERE: The National Press Club (Main Ballroom)
529 14th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20045

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Speakers at the event will include:

  • Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association
  • House of Representatives Education and Labor Congressional Committee Representative
  • Loren Sweatt, Acting Assistant Secretary, Occupational Safety and Health Administration
  • Scott Johnson, Chairman of the ITA Board of Directors, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CLARK Material Handling Company
  • Don Buckman, National Forklift Safety Day Chair, Division EHS Manager, Hyster-Yale Group
  • Charles Brooks, Risk Consultants of America
  • Brian Duffy, Director of Corporate Environmental and Manufacturing Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation

