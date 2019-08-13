MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Slate River Systems announces strategic partnership with Honeywell Intelligrated

Material handling experts align with global systems and technologies provider ﻿to deliver optimized distribution center solutions.

Slate River Systems, Inc. (SRSI), a leading material handling systems integrator, has joined Honeywell Intelligrated’s network of integration partners.

Honeywell Intelligrated, headquartered in Mason, Ohio, is an internationally recognized material handling automation and software engineering company. The SRSI team will employ Honeywell Intelligrated’s line of high-speed conveyor and sortation systems, automated storage and picking systems and intelligent software as essential components of their optimized distribution center solutions.

“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Honeywell Intelligrated,” says Ben York, founder of SRSI. “SRSI customers will directly benefit from the application of best-in-class systems and technologies as well our team’s enhanced expertise gained through Honeywell’s extensive training and resource support network.”

Jovan Bjelobrk, SRSI Director of Systems Solutions adds “Being included in this exclusive group of material handling systems integrators will allow SRSI to better optimize our customer’s warehouse operations by harnessing the latest advances from this global leader.” “In addition,” Bjelobrk explains, “our companies share a core, customer-centric principle that binds the partnership in more than talent and resources. We share a presiding principle that puts the customer in the center of every project and ensures that we consistently deliver results.”

SRSI and Honeywell Intelligrated are currently partnering on several material handling systems deployments including a large pick module optimization project for a major national retailer that includes analyzing and optimizing order fulfillment operations. The solution includes keeping existing equipment where it is efficient and in good condition and pairing that with upgraded conveyor systems and picking technology to better meet high-pressure fulfillment demands.


