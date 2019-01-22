Smartrac and Axzon enter partnership

MMH Staff

January 22, 2019

Smartrac Technology Group, global market leader in RFID products and IoT solutions, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Axzon Inc., a specialist in end-to-end wireless sensing solutions.

As first to market, both partners will jointly develop and market RFID-based sensor technology for major industrial segments such as smart packaging, logistics, healthcare, aviation, automotive, supply chain management, and many others. These leading-edge solutions will allow customers and market players to take full advantage of a whole new range of data and product insights, captured by embedded RFID tags and sensors.

Featuring industry-leading passive (no-battery) single-chip sensors and scalable software services for reliably and accurately sensing, anticipating, detecting and managing environmental and spatial conditions such as temperature, moisture, humidity and proximity, the newly developed solutions will also deliver new insights into business operations and help businesses to further explore the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In today’s hyper-connected world, this will not only enable the transformation of companies, opening a new era of growth and competitiveness, it will also link and empower data and intelligent machines to provide enhanced possibilities in terms of efficiency, productivity and operational effectiveness of industries across the world.

“Building upon a history of collaboration and cooperation, Axzon is pleased to strategically join forces with Smartrac to develop and market IIoT solutions by leveraging their premier engineering, technology and production capabilities, combined with Axzon’s adaptive wireless single-chip sensor ICs and scalable sensor software services. Together, we aim to lead the sensor market with scalable, predictive and maintenance-free sensor solutions that connect products, objects and events with traditional IoT sensor devices,” said Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO of Axzon.

“Representing the pooling of strengths and know-how of our two companies into a perfect bundle, our collaboration with Axzon is a great and complementary fit to the growing demand and market evolution of RFID-based sensor technology for a multitude of applications. Together we are now able to directly respond to our customers’ demands for smart, sustainable, energy-efficient and easy-to-deploy sensor solutions: Where everything can be measured at all times. Our joint market-ready solutions will provide the precise data needed to effectively and timely enable actual prevention - instead of just reporting in retrospect”, said Amir Mobayen, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartrac.