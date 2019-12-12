MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Soft Robotics announces partnership with FANUC

Soft Robotics, a robotics pioneer dedicated to solving the hardest workforce challenges, today announced a strategic partnership with FANUC, the world’s largest maker of industrial robots, that will accelerate the adoption of integrated soft robotic solutions into high-growth automation markets worldwide.

Soft Robotics’ disruptive mGrip modular gripper system and automation solutions have enabled the successful implementation of robotic applications in the highly variable and unstructured environments of consumer goods manufacturing, food processing and packaging, and e-commerce supply chain automation. Through this transformative partnership, users of FANUC robots are able to directly program and implement Soft Robotics’ proprietary technology into their workstreams, and Soft Robotics’ mGrip system and FANUC optimized control system with robots are now available for purchase through FANUC’s global network.

“Soft Robotics has demonstrated its distinct expertise in tackling some of the most vexing problems facing the food, beverage, and consumer goods industries, particularly with respect to the high variability of products and processes,” said Kenichiro Abe, Senior Managing Officer, General Manager, Robot Mechanical Development Laboratory, FANUC. “Together, we can move robots off of the assembly line into more real-world applications and provide differentiated value to high growth markets where automation has historically been infeasible.”

The collaboration between Soft Robotics and FANUC was initiated through the shared realization of the growth opportunity in the “General Industry” market, encompassing food processing and packaging, consumer goods and cosmetic manufacturing, and logistics applications. These segments present previously off-limits automation challenges due to the complexity of handling products with shape variability, overall fragility and strict regulatory requirements. Soft Robotics’ mGrip enables robotic solutions in these highly variable industries while also bringing stringent compliance standards and certification to the United States’ FDA, Japan, and European Commission requirements for direct food handling.

“This historic partnership is a true validation of our award-winning products and technology. When combined with FANUC’s global reach in robotics, we will be able to offer end-users and system integrators a single, powerful and agile automation solution to address the unique needs of underserved markets,” added Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics.

“From its earliest days at Harvard, Soft Robotics’ potential to fundamentally transform industrial automation was obvious,” said Carmichael Roberts, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Impact and Chairman of the Board of Soft Robotics. “The partnership with FANUC will expand on the profound impact this technology is having across industries and geographies, making it the new gold standard in robotic automation.”


