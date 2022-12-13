Softeon names proven technology executive Jim Hoefflin as CEO

Softeon, a global provider of supply chain software solutions, has named proven technology executive Jim Hoefflin as its new CEO, the company announced today.



Hoefflin brings over 25 years of executive experience in leading software businesses with a proven track record of delivering growth and market leadership. He and the Softeon executive team will lead Softeon through its next phase of growth, including new advances in supply chain technology and expansion of its service offerings.

Softeon offers a cloud-native solution on a single, integrated technology platform with a broad suite of supply chain execution applications to meet logistics challenges and opportunities.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company and I strongly believe in the significant growth opportunities ahead. Softeon is a proven market leader with a strong history of providing innovative solutions and customer satisfaction. This is a great opportunity to leverage the historic strengths of Softeon to move the company to the next level,” said Hoefflin.

Hoefflin cited Softeon’s broad and deep portfolio of solutions, anchored by its Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES), and Distributed Order Management (DOM) capabilities, all built on a single, integrated technology platform.

“Softeon is known for putting customers first and its laser-focus on delivering success,” added Hoefflin. “Our history of customer success and advanced product portfolio, supported by an experienced leadership team, well serves companies looking for real solutions to their logistics challenges.”

Hoefflin comes to Softeon from CBORD / Horizon Software, a Roper Technologies company, where he served as president and CEO. Prior to that, Hoefflin held executive leadership roles at supply chain software firm Kewill (rebranded BlueJay and now part of e2Open) and workforce management technology provider Empower Software Solutions. Earlier in his career, Hoefflin was a senior executive at RedPrairie (now part of Blue Yonder), where among several achievements Hoefflin was co-developer of the WMS industry’s first component-based technology platform.

Softeon is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global growth investor.

“Softeon has done an excellent job executing on its cloud growth story, successfully expanding its innovative product suite to meet customer demand and building a long track record of customer success. We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Softeon team and are confident that he is the right fit for the company’s next phase of growth,” said Angel Pu Shum, Principal, Warburg Pincus.



