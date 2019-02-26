MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

Softeon partners with S3Group

Relationship to focus on WMS, distributed order management, order fulfillment solutions and more.

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider, has announced that S3 Group, a premier management consulting firm providing solutions and services to the logistics and supply chain industries, will become a certified implementation and integration partner for Softeon solutions.

“S3 Group has valuable knowledge and skill sets to continue Softeon’s track record of 100% deployment success,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon. “S3 also brings deep domain knowledge in the retail, consumer product goods, wholesale distribution, 3PL and other sectors – a perfect complement to our robust software capabilities.”

“We are excited about the partnership and synergies to help clients successfully design and deploy Softeon’s rich functional capabilities across WMS, distributed order management and more,” said Poornima Kaddi, CEO of S3 Group. “Softeon’s order fulfillment system, with its ability to optimize voice, smart carts, pick-to-light, put walls, mobile robots and more, is an innovative solution to customer needs for their order processing optimization.”

Softeon has a number of tools and programs to assist third-party integrators in working with its software solutions. That includes Softeon’s Configuration Wizard, which enables customers, 3PLs and integrators to set-up its WMS solution using an electronic dialog similar to how many income tax programs work. The Wizard keeps track of what has been set-up and what hasn’t, walks users through required configuration steps and much more.


