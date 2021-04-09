Sole Source Capital acquires Peak-Ryzex and Optical Phusion

Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of Peak-Ryzex from Keystone Capital and Optical Phusion from its founders.

The companies will be merged and led by Peak-Ryzex CEO Juliann Larimer, CFO Michele Adams and OPI President Tony Rivers. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Peak-Ryzex delivers innovative automated data collection solutions to Fortune 500 customers along with small and medium-sized businesses, providing critical technology that allows businesses to become more efficient and responsive. The Company is a premier value-added reseller of barcoding, data collection, and factory automation equipment, delivering innovative digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions across North America and Europe. Peak is headquartered in Columbia, MD and has seven locations in the US and two in the U.K.

Established in 2004, OPI is a founder-owned solution provider of AIDC hardware equipment and software solutions primarily to the grocery, pharmacy and retail end markets. OPI specializes in helping customers solve business challenges and manage the entire lifecycle of supply chain solutions such as e-commerce, click and collect, interactive kiosk, personal shopping solutions, RFID, mobility, and wireless technology projects. OPI is headquartered in Littleton, MA.

The combination will yield significant technological and operational synergies as well as deliver enhanced cross-selling opportunities to a broad set of clients ranging from small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies—all seeking supply-chain logistical support, according to Sole Source. Peak Ryzex’s position will be further enhanced by OPI’s self-service kiosk, enterprise mobility and wireless technology integration expertise, which allows its clients to fulfill and finalize transactions more quickly and easily.

These transactions mark Sole Source’s 5th and 6th investments in the AIDC space, following the purchase of Supply Chain Services and add-on investments after the acquisition of Dasco Label, Miles Data and Coridian.



“These two acquisitions are a natural fit with our investment thesis, as we are a thematically-driven firm and automation is a strong area of focus. The AIDC market is both highly fragmented and has strong industry tailwinds,” said David Fredston, Founder and Managing Partner of Sole Source Capital. “We are confident in the cultural fit between Peak-Ryzex and OPI, and we are excited to pool our collective resources in the pursuit of building a larger, forward-thinking business to grow with the increased digitization of the supply chain.”

“This investment is a testament to the hard work of the Peak-Ryzex team and demonstrates the high growth potential of our product offering,” said Ms. Larimer, CEO of Peak-Ryzex. “We look forward to partnering with Sole Source and OPI to continue growing, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, by delivering best-in-class, digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions to our customers.”



