SpaceGuard launches robotic automation guarding solution

SpaceGuard Products (Booth B6629) launched a new guarding solution for robotic automation systems, dubbed RageWire, on Monday at a booth press conference.

Eddie Murphy, president of SpaceGuard Products, with a RageWire display.
RageWire Robotic Guarding consists of five essential components: 5-foot wide panels; 6 foot, 7 foot, 8 foot tall universal posts; wire panel hanger brackets; universal swing and slide door access; and electric interlock access. Additionally, its design and wire mesh opening size of 1.25 x 4-inch vertical grid pattern conforms to RIA/ANSI Standards allowing for a 17.5-inch compact, clear distance between the machine and the enclosure. This distance between the robot and the guarding is important because it frees up valuable production real estate.

“It is with much-anticipated excitement that SpaceGuard Products continues to grow and expand our product line to accommodate the needs of our customers,” said Eddie Murphy, SpaceGuard’s president. “This new product line provides a structurally sound protective guarding robotic cage that is affordable yet simple enough to install. Our goal is to make this process simple—plant a post, then hang a panel.”


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
