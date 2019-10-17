Special Digital Issue: The State of Material Handling Automation

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing how we work and making today’s dynamic warehouse, distribution center (DC), and manufacturing operations possible.

Our editors take you inside some of the savviest companies in the U.S. and shares the steps these operations have taken to stay on the cutting edge. We also share some of our latest automation and software reader surveys that take the temperature of where the market stands in terms of current application and future investment.

Inside this issue…

Annual Automation Survey Results

Six warehouse management trends to watch in 2019

Adore Me Services: Small space, big automation

Top 20 system suppliers

Indiana University Health builds a supply chain (and a DC)

Toll puts automation to work down under

The state of IoT in the warehouse

Inventory management in an on-demand world

And more…

