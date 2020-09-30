SSI Schaefer announces Clear Stream program for reusable containers

Schaefer Systems International, Inc., a leader in reusable packaging, automation and material handling systems, announced today that the company is rolling out Clear Stream for its reusable container product line to help rid the oceans of rigid plastic waste. The Clear Stream program is launching as part of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders initiative, which SSI Schaefer has been selected as the only global material handling company to participate. The Clear Stream program provides a sustainable vision put forth from SSI Schaefer and its clients—preserving the world’s oceans.

As our clients implement sustainability measures into their process, the Clear Stream option meets or exceeds specific criteria. This program enables a more sustainable supply chain throughout the manufacturing process. While reusable packaging from SSI Schaefer already provides a sustainable closed loop transport supply chain, this type of program adds additional sustainability efforts. At its core, this program helps preserve our oceans by transforming consumer plastic waste into reusable, viable products for material handling.

“We’re committed to sustainability and our Clear Stream program, which enables our clients to meet or succeed their sustainability goals,” stated Andy Schumacher, Vice President of Packaging Systems Division of Schaefer Systems International, Inc. “Clear Stream falls within the SSI Sustainable Initiatives, and when combined with our other sustainability programs like our recycling buyback program, it’s a win-win combination for our clients and our planet,” continued Schumacher.

The SSI Schaefer Clear Stream program incorporates ocean-bound plastic that is found in traditional post-consumer resin, which is taken often from at-risk areas to keep plastics from reaching our beaches and waterways. In turn, this versatile program continues to provide a sustainable option for material handling within the supply chain for manufacturing.



