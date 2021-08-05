MMH    Topics 

Startup News: Third Wave Automation closes $40 million Series B funding

Startup offers what it calls "shared autonomy" technology, focused on lift trucks

By

Latest Material Handling News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
More News

Third Wave Automation has announced the closing of its Series B financing, a $40 million round led by Norwest Venture Partners including participation from prior investors Innovation Endeavors and Eclipse, along with Toyota Ventures.

The additional funds will accelerate growth and commercialization efforts. As a part of today’s announcement, Matt Howard, General Partner at Norwest Venture Partners, will join Third Wave’s board of directors.

“I’ve been tracking Arshan and the team at Third Wave for some time and have been consistently impressed,” said Howard. “When I last visited the Third Wave facility and saw its forklifts easily completing picks and places my jaw dropped, and I knew Norwest needed to be a part of this journey. We are thrilled to support the Third Wave team as they fundamentally alter the warehouse and material handling industry.”

“While we weren’t actively raising, having the opportunity to bring Norwest and Matt’s expertise into our orbit was too good to pass up,” said Arshan Poursohi, CEO of Third Wave. “This extra capital will allow us to accelerate hiring and speed our path to the commercial market following our recent successful technical trials. We are now in active conversations with the top 20 3PL’s and retailers in the industry. There is a real need for our technology and we are eager to meet that need.”

Third Wave’s unique approach to industrial automation was conceived with artificial intelligence and computer vision at its core. Following years of research and development, Third Wave recently signed a commercial agreement and strategic partnership with industrial powerhouse Toyota Industries Corporation, Inc.

According to Third Wave’s website, its technology enables driverless lift trucks to perform complex tasks using shared autonomy — generally operating independently, but able to ask for help when encountering a challenge.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Startup News
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources