MMH    Topics 

Steel King announces 2020 Most Valuable Dealer Award

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Cisco-Eagle take the honor from rack manufacturer

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

Steel King Industries, a leading manufacturer of storage rack and material handling products, has announced that Cisco-Eagle Inc., a material handling systems and equipment provider, has won their Most Valuable Dealer Award for 2020 activity. To earn this honor in 2020 is particularly impressive, due to the challenges brought on by the worldwide pandemic, Steel King stated.

Cisco-Eagle, with partner locations in Texas (Dallas, Houston, San Antonio), Oklahoma (Tulsa, Oklahoma City), and Arkansas (Little Rock), enjoys elite status as a Steel King Excalibur dealer located in Tennessee (Nashville).

The MVD award was launched in 1996 by Steel King to recognize the achievement of top channel partners in the warehouse, logistics, material handling, and facility management industry. A variety of factors were considered in determining the MVD, including achievement of sales and marketing action items.

When asked to comment on the honor, Darein Gandall, Cisco-Eagle President, stated, “Cisco-Eagle has been in business over 50 years and for over 40 years we have partnered with Steel King. It is one of our best partnerships. To be chosen as their most valuable dealer is a huge honor for us! Steel King places a premium on partnership and so do we.”

Don Heemstra, Steel King VP Sales added, “We congratulate Cisco-Eagle on achieving Most Valuable Dealer status for 2020, the seventh time they have achieved this. For a company to show year-over-year growth and position themselves as an industry leader with their sales and marketing efforts is impressive, especially as it was achieved during a worldwide pandemic. Our hats are off to Cisco-Eagle leadership and all their employee owners. Well done.”

Celebrating 50 years in business, Steel King Industries has earned a national reputation for engineering and manufacturing high quality material handling solutions.


Article Topics

News
Cisco-Eagle
Rack
Steel King
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources