Steel King announces 2020 Most Valuable Dealer Award

Steel King Industries, a leading manufacturer of storage rack and material handling products, has announced that Cisco-Eagle Inc., a material handling systems and equipment provider, has won their Most Valuable Dealer Award for 2020 activity. To earn this honor in 2020 is particularly impressive, due to the challenges brought on by the worldwide pandemic, Steel King stated.

Cisco-Eagle, with partner locations in Texas (Dallas, Houston, San Antonio), Oklahoma (Tulsa, Oklahoma City), and Arkansas (Little Rock), enjoys elite status as a Steel King Excalibur dealer located in Tennessee (Nashville).

The MVD award was launched in 1996 by Steel King to recognize the achievement of top channel partners in the warehouse, logistics, material handling, and facility management industry. A variety of factors were considered in determining the MVD, including achievement of sales and marketing action items.

When asked to comment on the honor, Darein Gandall, Cisco-Eagle President, stated, “Cisco-Eagle has been in business over 50 years and for over 40 years we have partnered with Steel King. It is one of our best partnerships. To be chosen as their most valuable dealer is a huge honor for us! Steel King places a premium on partnership and so do we.”

Don Heemstra, Steel King VP Sales added, “We congratulate Cisco-Eagle on achieving Most Valuable Dealer status for 2020, the seventh time they have achieved this. For a company to show year-over-year growth and position themselves as an industry leader with their sales and marketing efforts is impressive, especially as it was achieved during a worldwide pandemic. Our hats are off to Cisco-Eagle leadership and all their employee owners. Well done.”

Celebrating 50 years in business, Steel King Industries has earned a national reputation for engineering and manufacturing high quality material handling solutions.



