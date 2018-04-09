Stoecklin Logistics introduces FSP shuttle to North America

Chris Lewis

During a press conference on Monday, Stoecklin Logistics (Booth B2662) announced its new shuttle technology—the FSP—will now be available to the North American market.

Unlike standard shuttles, which can usually only accommodate totes that are approximately 27 inches x 16 inches, the FSP will offer capacity for containers as large as 33.8 inches x 25.9 inches.

In addition to its size flexibility, the FSP can also handle a variety of cartons and totes, including cardboard boxes and rigid containers. And, of equal importance, totes can be delivered at temperatures as low as -22°F.

“Deep freeze functionality and large carton handling have been requested for quite some time in shuttles,” said Urs Grütter, CEO of the Stöcklin Group. “By delivering on both fronts, we’re looking forward to the positive impact the FSP will have on our customers.”

