Stoecklin Logistics introduces FSP shuttle to North America

During a press conference on Monday, Stoecklin Logistics (Booth B2662) announced its new shuttle technology—the FSP—will now be available to the North American market.

During a press conference on Monday, Stoecklin Logistics (Booth B2662) announced its new shuttle technology—the FSP—will now be available to the North American market.

Unlike standard shuttles, which can usually only accommodate totes that are approximately 27 inches x 16 inches, the FSP will offer capacity for containers as large as 33.8 inches x 25.9 inches.

In addition to its size flexibility, the FSP can also handle a variety of cartons and totes, including cardboard boxes and rigid containers. And, of equal importance, totes can be delivered at temperatures as low as -22°F.

“Deep freeze functionality and large carton handling have been requested for quite some time in shuttles,” said Urs Grütter, CEO of the Stöcklin Group. “By delivering on both fronts, we’re looking forward to the positive impact the FSP will have on our customers.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.

Article Topics

Automated Storage · Modex · Stoecklin Logistics · · All Topics
