Sunlight Group adds ElectroLiFe to its growing range of battery products

By

Sunlight Group team after demonstrating newest lithium-ion battery, ElectroLiFe.

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems (Booth B7605), a global technology company and producer of integrated and innovative industrial, off-road and commercial energy storage solutions, is launching its newest lithium-ion battery ElectroLiFe at Modex. The lightweight, semi-traction battery is being demonstrated at Sunlight’s booth.

“ElectroLiFe’s innovative robust design aims to suit evolving customer needs and allows for tool-less, plug-and-play installation in golf carts and other recreational vehicles, manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications,” said Evrydiki Fekka, head of lithium batteries product management. “These include AGVs and other industrial or material handling equipment, as well as leisure marine vehicles.”

The product has an extended lifespan of more than 2,000 cycles and offers the opportunity to connect to GLocal, Sunlight Group’s Cloud platform. GLocal uses AI to record, in real-time, key parameters regarding the operation of the battery, reducing costs by facilitating optimal downtime and minimal maintenance.


