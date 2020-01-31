Supply chain management really does matter

With a weekend around the corner, this is a short post, at least for me. We hear a lot about the competitive advantage that supply chain can deliver when done well. There’s less focus on what happens when supply chains go awry - when everything is working against you, from outdated inventory management systems to inadequate technology to a dock strike to misaligned inventory allocation to supplier relations.

But that’s exactly what appears to have happened at Payless Shoes when a management team with limited retail experience took over the shoe retailer. Take some time, and read the excellent account, including supply chain’s role, from the New York Times. Better yet, make sure your senior management reads the piece.

And then, enjoy the weekend.



