MMH    Topics     Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: There’s a platform for that - 1

The digital platform is a major trend among supply chain startups

By

Latest Material Handling News

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
More Blogs

Do you remember when the first iPhones hit the market back in 2007? More importantly, do you remember when you first heard the phrase: There’s an app for that? In short order, it seemed that every kid with some coding talent was developing an app.

According to a report on Lifewire, by early 2008 there were 800 apps available, jumping to 100,000 by the end of 2009 and numbering close to 2 million today. And that’s just the Apple ecosystem.

In the supply chain space, I think we’re entering the “There’s a platform for that” age. In the last month since I launched this blog, I’ve spoken to a number of startup founders, several of whom I knew in their former lives, who are addressing long-recognized and frustrating gaps in the industry with cloud-based, digital platforms. Rather than require a rip and replace strategy, these solutions sit on top of existing supply chain planning, execution and equipment control systems, upload data to the cloud from a myriad of disconnected systems and work their magic.

SVT Robotics falls into that category. Co-founded by A.K. Schultz and Michael Howes, both former Swisslog executives, the pair set out to tackle issues that had frustrated them during their careers designing and implementing automated materials handling systems. It’s the first of three blogs I’ll write on platforms.

Despite its name, SVT Robotics is not another entrant in the crowded field for industrial mobile and piece-picking robots. Rather, they have created a platform designed to make the integration of robot operating systems with other warehouse control, execution and management systems faster and quicker.

“Mike and I both came into the industry about 16 years ago,” Schultz notes. “Over the years, what became apparent to us is that the bottleneck to many projects was integrating the software, and it was on both sides – the solution provider and the customer.” It wasn’t just implementing software systems, but getting all the different control and execution systems in a highly-automated facility to not just do what they were supposed to do on their own little island, but then to play nice with all the other little islands of automation. Schultz notes a project he worked on where an entire section of automated equipment was torn out over a weekend because it couldn’t communicate with the rest of the building.

Anyone who has worked in the industry for a decade or more has similar tales to tell, but in the view of Schultz and Howes, it really became apparent starting about four years ago. “It seemed like every single executive had a collective awakening that Amazon had robots, maybe they should get robots,” Schultz says. “The problem for everyone was how to get enough software engineers to write all the code to put these solutions in place.” And then, there was interoperability: Yes, the mechanical systems worked on their own, but the different systems couldn’t talk to one another. “We realized that if we could solve the interoperability problem, we might have something,” Schultz says. “We also believed that we had the scar tissue from all the bad things we’d lived through plus a network of contacts.”

SVT Robotics was launched as an integration-platform-as-a-service the spring of 2018, and really got going that summer. The company announced the deployment of a pilot in Kenco Logistics Innovation test lab in October 2019.

The concept is simple on paper. Robotics solution providers, and any provider of automated materials handling systems that may integrate with a robotics solution, can integrate their system on the platform, for access by an end user. Schultz likens what the company is trying to accomplish to the development of the two-pronged plug that allows you to plug any electrical device into an outlet to access the grid, and the USB that allows you to plug in computer peripherals.

You can also use the iPhone analogy: The systems on the platform are like apps on the Apple store that are pre-integrated to iOS. And, like the iPhone user, the end user in this case can then download a custom-tailored solution into their facility. Upgrades happen in the platform. Either way, “We set out to create that same kind of connectivity,” Schultz explains. “Instead of enterprise systems communicating with unique or proprietary systems, you can adopt any robotics or automation technology that is integrated on the platform. And, it decouples issues around upgrades and security.”

What is Schultz’s vision for SVT Robotics? “Our vision is to reduce the friction that slows the adoption of technology,” he says. “There are so many amazing ideas that have an impediment to implementation. If we can reduce that friction and accelerate adoption, that would bring us a lot of pride.”

SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
A.K. Shultz
Digital Transformation
Robotics
Supply Chain Startup
SVT Robotics
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources