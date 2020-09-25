MMH    Topics 

Startup News: SVT Robotics introduces new robotic software platform

The technology helps companies speedily deploy industrial robots

SVT Robotics, whose software accelerates and simplifies deployment of robots, introduced its SOFTBOT™ Platform allowing companies to expedite the adoption and deployment of robotics within their warehouses and manufacturing facilities in a matter of days or weeks, rather than months or years.

With the SOFTBOT™ Platform launch now provides a fully agnostic solution for rapid integration between enterprise systems and industrial robotics and across automation technologies. The platform helps companies quickly adopt robotics into their manufacturing facilities or supply chains with fast, flexible and simple solutions that can easily be deployed without the need for custom code.

“SVT’s singular focus is to develop products that make rapid integration and deployment of robot technology quick and easy,” said Michael Howes, co-founder, COO and CTO of SVT Robotics. “We are thrilled to announce our SOFTBOT™ Platform that will enable our customers to launch complex, multisystem deployments in rapid time.”

In addition to warehouses, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment providers working to boost automation investments to optimize operations and address social distancing, the healthcare industry is also adopting robotics within hospitals and medical facilities during the pandemic to try and curb transmission of the virus.

“COVID-19 has reshuffled the supply chain landscape and created additional challenges for companies to keep their employees safe,” said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “Automation and robotics help reduce contact between humans and boost safety within facilities. We foresee continued growth within the industry.”

Founded in 2018, SVT Robotics has seen interest from both investors (the company received $3.5 million in seed funding this past May) as well as industry executives including former Walmart Inc. executive Cameron Geiger, a global leader in sourcing, supply chain and IT, who is serving as Company Advisor.

Startup News is published on Fridays, along with SCMR.com’s Supply Chain Startup Blog. Send your startup news to Bob Trebilcock, editorial director, Supply Chain Management Review at [email protected].


