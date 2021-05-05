MMH    Topics 

Swisslog automation to enable ZKW Group to ramp up production of its automotive headlights

ZKW Group plant in Mexico to deploy mini-load cranes, conveyor and aisle racking to store and handle WIP inventory used in the manufacture of headlights.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
More News

Swisslog, a provider of warehouse automation and software, has announced that the ZKW Group will use Swisslog automation to help increase manufacturing capacity to continue to support growing demand in the automotive industry. The centerpiece of the installation are Tornado miniload cranes from Swisslog.

The ZKW Group, the specialist for innovative, premium lighting systems and electronics, has partnered with Swisslog to install Tornado miniload cranes, QuickMove conveyor systems and aisle racking in its facility located in Silao, Mexico. The technology will be used to automate the work in progress (WIP) inventory used in the manufacture of headlights, storing the parts until they are needed in the assembly line. The company will also use Swisslog’s SynQ management software to orchestrate the process and support automated flow.

“The ZKW Group is always focused on state-of-the-art innovation and technologies, continuing to lead the way towards industry 4.0,” said Jan Seumenicht, general plant manager, ZKW Mexico. “Part of our challenges due to our business growth is reflected on in our Phase 2 Expansion project currently under construction. It includes an automatized logistic center which will increase our efficiency level. After a deep analysis of the different options and scenarios available to us, we realized Swisslog was the ideal choice to provide the smart systems, automation technologies and customized solutions we needed.”

Tornado miniload cranes are a versatile storage and retrieval system for small loads. They offer a reduced footprint and increased storage density, and are ideal for reserve storage and replenishment of manual picking zones, as well as feeding goods-to-person pick stations directly, according to Swisslog. The SynQ modular warehouse management system is software that intelligently connects and synchronizes intralogistics automation equipment, robotics, people and processes.

“Automating WIP inventory can be one of the most important steps in expanding production capacity, eliminating bottlenecks and increasing efficiency. We look forward to working with ZKW Group to position them for further growth and meet demand for their headlights,” said Grant Beringer, VP of consumer goods for West & Latin America, Swisslog Logistics Automation. “Automation technologies have become a valuable means to future-proofing supply chains and keeping products, people and business moving forward.”


Article Topics

News
Automation
Automotive
Cranes
Swisslog
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources