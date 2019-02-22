TAB Industries launches powder coating division

TAB Industries, Reading, Pa., manufacturer of the TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital stretch wrappers ([url=http://www.tabwrapper.com]http://www.tabwrapper.com[/url]), recently celebrated the launch of its powder coating division. Established to keep pace with the powder coating requirements of the company’s TAB Wrapper Tornado line, the new powder coating division features a complete coating line encompassing state-of-the-art equipment with a pre-treatment, five-stage iron phosphate alkaline rinse, acid bath wash unit, and blasting capabilities for cleaning and rust removal to accommodate products up to 72” high x 40” wide x 168” length. The in-house division is to add speed and efficiency in manufacturing and help maintain its short lead times for delivery of the orbital wrapping machines while using any extra powder coating capacity to serve area companies.

The patent-pending TAB Wrapper Tornado wrapping machines automatically wrap plastic film 360 degrees around and under a pallet to attach the load to its pallet and keep it securely in place for transport or storage. The machinery’s entire metal frame, wrapping ring, and bumper guards are powder coated in black and the outer machine guarding is powder coated in gray as standard for extra protection versus conventional paint and to allow outdoor installation. With the new powder coating division, the company plans to offer the orbital wrappers in a wider choice of colors, according to Andy Brizek, vice president of sales and marketing.

The new powder coating division expands the company’s range of metalworking capabilities beyond fabrication, machining, warehousing and distribution. It led to the creation of four new staff positions.



