MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

TAB Industries launches powder coating division

The new powder coating division expands the company's range of metalworking capabilities beyond fabrication, machining, warehousing and distribution.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

TAB Industries, Reading, Pa., manufacturer of the TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital stretch wrappers ([url=http://www.tabwrapper.com]http://www.tabwrapper.com[/url]), recently celebrated the launch of its powder coating division. Established to keep pace with the powder coating requirements of the company’s TAB Wrapper Tornado line, the new powder coating division features a complete coating line encompassing state-of-the-art equipment with a pre-treatment, five-stage iron phosphate alkaline rinse, acid bath wash unit, and blasting capabilities for cleaning and rust removal to accommodate products up to 72” high x 40” wide x 168” length. The in-house division is to add speed and efficiency in manufacturing and help maintain its short lead times for delivery of the orbital wrapping machines while using any extra powder coating capacity to serve area companies.

The patent-pending TAB Wrapper Tornado wrapping machines automatically wrap plastic film 360 degrees around and under a pallet to attach the load to its pallet and keep it securely in place for transport or storage. The machinery’s entire metal frame, wrapping ring, and bumper guards are powder coated in black and the outer machine guarding is powder coated in gray as standard for extra protection versus conventional paint and to allow outdoor installation. With the new powder coating division, the company plans to offer the orbital wrappers in a wider choice of colors, according to Andy Brizek, vice president of sales and marketing.

The new powder coating division expands the company’s range of metalworking capabilities beyond fabrication, machining, warehousing and distribution. It led to the creation of four new staff positions.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
TAB Industries
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources