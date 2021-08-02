Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Are you experienced?

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

A supply chain manager in the alcoholic beverage space recently described how his supply chain was evolving from a high-volume, low-cost, one-size-fits-all approach to fulfillment and delivery into one in which new digital capabilities allowed it to customize the order fulfillment process for nearly every customer. His point: The supply chain is evolving from one focused solely on cost, to one focused on delivering a customer experience.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Michigan State professor Steven A. Melnyk explains why supply chain managers of the future will need to deliver a customer experience, along with the goods. Are you experienced?



