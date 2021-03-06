Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Get ready for the recovery

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.



For a year now, much of the news has been about economic challenges as a result of the pandemic. That may be about to change. Vaccination news gets a little better every day, and now the CBO is predicting 3.7% growth for the first quarter even without an economic stimulus. And, another stimulus may be around the corner.



The question Steven Bowen, CEO of the consulting firm MainePointe, is asking his clients is: Are you preparing your supply chains for a recovery?



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Bowen outlines the nine key capabilities your company needs to consider to get ready for the recovery and the next round of growth.

