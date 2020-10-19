MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Getting over the bar

In today’s episode, Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer explain what organizations can learn from the decathlon to up their game

By

Welcome to Talking Supply Chain: Getting over the bar, where Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer explain the strategies organizations can learn from what it takes to win the decathlon. SCMR editorial director Bob Trebilcock moderates.
 
The decathlon probably isn’t the first sporting event that comes to mind when you think about managing your supply chain. That might be a mistake.

In this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer, look back at the experiences of Dan O’Brien and Dave Johnson in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and what it takes to be a world-class decathlon athlete. Managers who apply those lessons can win in the critical area of customer service and satisfaction.
   
Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also read their article – Getting over the bar: A training guide for winning customer gold - on SCMR.com.


Article Topics

News
Decathlon
Supply Chain Management
Talking Supply Chain Podcast
About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
