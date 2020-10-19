Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Getting over the bar

Welcome to Talking Supply Chain: Getting over the bar, where Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer explain the strategies organizations can learn from what it takes to win the decathlon. SCMR editorial director Bob Trebilcock moderates.



The decathlon probably isn’t the first sporting event that comes to mind when you think about managing your supply chain. That might be a mistake.



In this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Stan Fawcett and Mike Knemeyer, look back at the experiences of Dan O’Brien and Dave Johnson in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and what it takes to be a world-class decathlon athlete. Managers who apply those lessons can win in the critical area of customer service and satisfaction.



Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also read their article – Getting over the bar: A training guide for winning customer gold - on SCMR.com.



