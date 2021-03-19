MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: PACE yourself, or How blockchain can transform ocean shipping

On this episode, Yu Amy Xia discusses a framework for implementing blockchain to streamline ocean transportation in the supply chain. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Ocean shipping is one of the most complex and volatile of the logistics processes, spanning geographic borders, lengthy ship times, unpredictable capacity availability and price swings and a myriad of intermediaries to get product from Point A to Point B. It’s an industry ripe for digital transformation.

Blockchain is already making headway into this heady mix, and according to Yu Amy Xia, has the potential to transform the industry. To do so, carriers and shippers alike need a framework for adoption. Xia, an associate professor of business analytics at the College of William and Mary, recently co-authored an article in Supply Chain Management Review on just such a framework, called PACE.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, she discusses blockchain’s potential in ocean shipping, and how to adopt the PACE framework.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click on the link to read the article on this topic co-authored by Yu Amy Xia on SCMR.com.


Article Topics

Blogs
Blockchain
NextGen Technology
Ocean shipping
Talking Supply Chain Podcast
Yu Amy Xia
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources