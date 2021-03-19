Talking Supply Chain Podcast: PACE yourself, or How blockchain can transform ocean shipping

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.



Ocean shipping is one of the most complex and volatile of the logistics processes, spanning geographic borders, lengthy ship times, unpredictable capacity availability and price swings and a myriad of intermediaries to get product from Point A to Point B. It’s an industry ripe for digital transformation.

Blockchain is already making headway into this heady mix, and according to Yu Amy Xia, has the potential to transform the industry. To do so, carriers and shippers alike need a framework for adoption. Xia, an associate professor of business analytics at the College of William and Mary, recently co-authored an article in Supply Chain Management Review on just such a framework, called PACE.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, she discusses blockchain’s potential in ocean shipping, and how to adopt the PACE framework.



