MMH    Topics 

Tank Holding acquires Rotational Molding Inc. RMI

RMI's product lines include material handling bins and containers

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

Tank Holding, North America’s largest rotational molder, has acquired California based rotational molder Rotational Molding Inc. RMI designs and manufactures high-quality proprietary products in bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers, refuse and recycling, bulk storage tanks, as well as a variety of other products including outdoor and custom products.

“RMI represents an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to strengthen leading positions in markets that are adjacent to our legacy core business, where we can leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers,” said Greg Wade, CEO of Tank Holding.

The RMI acquisition provides additional synergy opportunities with Tank Holding’s other recent acquisitions, Waste & Recycling Plastic Containers, Chem-Tainer and Meese, who are other major players in similar markets. Together, these market leading brands and product offerings provide the industry with the broadest product portfolio and the largest footprint of manufacturing facilities. The transaction includes the operations of the facility located in Gardena, California.

“Tank Holding is the ideal partner to succeed our company’s history and accelerate our growth objectives. We are confident they will continue the success for both our customers and employees for the years to come,” said Mario Poma, CEO of Rotational Molding Inc.

The RMI announcement represents Tank Holding’s 11th acquisition in the past two years, and further enhances the company’s far-reaching portfolio of products to serve a wide variety of end markets through a growing number of distribution channels.

Besides being a world leader in the design and manufacturing of polyethylene tank and container products, Tank Holding also maintains major market positions with many other proprietary products, including intermediate bulk containers, insulated material handling bins, laundry and linen carts, refuse containers, and specialty pallets.

Tank Holding, which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chem-tainer, Meese and Stratis Pallets, owned by Olympus Partners and the management team, currently operates 33 manufacturing plant locations and employs approximately 900 people throughout North America, prior to the RMI acquisition.


Article Topics

News
Materials Handling
materials handling bins
RMI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources