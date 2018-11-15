TECSYS acquires OrderDynamics

Deal will expand omni-channel distribution capabilities for e-commerce companies.

Technology in the News

Control Costs with a Smarter WMS
TECSYS acquires OrderDynamics
IAM Robotics raises $20 million
Rockwell Automation opens Automation Fair 2018
ABI Research: Short-range wireless solutions require new approaches in smart manufacturing
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Control Costs with a Smarter WMS
Many warehouse management systems (WMS) can do the basics like manage receiving and put away, some order picking, handle replenishment, or support radio-frequency picking, but in today’s world, a basic WMS doesn’t deliver the needed edge.
All Resources
By ·

TECSYS, an supply chain management software company, today announced its acquisition of OrderDynamics Corporation, an out-of-the-box distributed order management software based in Richmond Hill, Ontario. In the age of omnichannel fulfillment and heightened retailer and consumer expectations, OrderDynamics has excelled at providing intuitive technology that simplifies the retail supply chain. OrderDynamics’ impressive, best-of-breed solutions have achieved notable traction in the industry and will complement the functionality of TECSYS’ existing Supply Chain Management suite. The combination gives 3PL companies and retailers, including brand managers, new pathways to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

“We’re excited to welcome OrderDynamics to the TECSYS family,” said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS. “They will be a highly valued part of our team with their depth of expertise in the B2C retail domain. The powerful combination of our two companies will extend our reach into this fast-moving space and capitalize on our existing footprint in the key markets of North America, Europe, and Australia.”

This acquisition is timely as supply chains are becoming more agile and vertically integrated, with companies able to scale down to the consumer order level. Meeting consumer demands—which typically include expedited shipments and 100 percent fulfillment rates—requires a high level of supply chain technology flexibility. The best-of-breed OrderDynamics solution enables retail merchants and brand managers to optimize inbound business-to-consumer (B2C) order channels, increasing retail sales, reducing operating costs, and improving shopper satisfaction in the process.

“I’m thrilled at what lies ahead for OrderDynamics as part of TECSYS,” said Nick McLean, CEO of OrderDynamics. “We know our employees now have a wonderful new home, one with a warm culture that shares our dedication to helping life-long customers succeed.”

The addition of OrderDynamics technology to the TECSYS suite also gives 3PL companies new opportunities to expand their current TECSYS distribution platform with often-requested functionality. In particular, 3PL companies are increasingly required to provide distributed order management and dynamic e-fulfillment capabilities to win new retail business.

TECSYS purchased 100% of the shares and assumed outstanding debt of OrderDynamics for an aggregate purchase price of $13,375,000, subject to adjustment. TECSYS funded the purchase price with existing cash. With OrderDynamics forecast revenue of $7 million representing 30% year on year growth for their fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 and negative EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $2 million, TECSYS expects a positive impact on combined revenue growth and short term negative impact on combined EBITDA.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

E-commerce · Supply Chain Software · Tecsys · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Control Costs with a Smarter WMS
Many warehouse management systems (WMS) can do the basics like manage receiving and put away, some order picking, handle replenishment, or support radio-frequency picking, but in today’s world, a basic WMS doesn’t deliver the needed edge.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th-annual materials handling professional salary survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links