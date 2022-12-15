MMH    Topics 

The Advanced Energy Council, MHI’s newest industry group, launches

The "AEC" will promote advanced energy solutions including lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and other technologies and accessories.

MHI is launching a new Industry Group, the Advanced Energy Council (AEC), focused on advanced energy solutions including lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and other technologies and accessories. AEC is opening membership enrollment for charter members now through December 31, 2022.

The group’s mission is to uplift and promote the safe use and adoption of advanced energy technologies in motive material handling applications by advancing sustainable motive material handling energy solutions.

AEC will provide value to its members by promoting innovative energy solutions as the collective voice of its members and aims to be a trusted center for excellence and expertise through the creation of standardization and education for practitioners.

AEC membership will consist of companies from the following categories:

• Battery manufacturers
• Charger/accessory manufacturers
• Equipment OEM’s (AMRs/AGVs., forklifts, drones, carts, aerial equipment, other),
• Battery suppliers
• Consultants
• Service companies
• Academia

Current AEC membership applicants include: Conductix-Wampfler, Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, East Penn Manufacturing Co, Enatel, Enersys, Ethium by EControls, Hyster-Yale Group, OneCharge Inc, The Raymond Corporation, and Wiferion North America Inc.

Charter members will have the AEC Industry Group initiation fee waived, so join the growing number of AEC membership applicants today. Interested applicants can refer to MHI’s news announcement on the AEC, which includes contact information for interested applicants.


